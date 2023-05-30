Back Pain Treatment: कमर दर्द की समस्या ने कर दिया है परेशान? जानें कैसे मिलेगा छुटकारा
topStories1hindi1717684
Hindi NewsHealth

Back Pain Treatment: कमर दर्द की समस्या ने कर दिया है परेशान? जानें कैसे मिलेगा छुटकारा

Treatment For Back Pain: आज के समय में अधिकतर लोग कमर दर्द यानी बैक पेन से परेशान रहते हैं. कारण गलत खानपान और लगातार कुर्सी पर बैठकर काम करना. हालांकि आप इसका मुख्य कारण जान जीवनशैली में सुधार कर आसानी से इसे दूर कर सकते हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Back Pain Treatment: कमर दर्द की समस्या ने कर दिया है परेशान? जानें कैसे मिलेगा छुटकारा

Treatment For Back Pain: जीवनशैली में बदलाव के कारण लोग कई तरह की बीमारियों का शिकार हो रहे हैं. ऑफिस में घंटों कुर्सी पर बैठकर काम करना, खानपान का सही न होना, टाइम पर भोजन न करना, एक्सरसाइड न करना, ये सभी आदतें आपको बीमारी की ओर ले जाती हैं. कई तरह की शारीरिक समस्याओं में से एक कमर दर्द की समस्या काफी आम है.इससे आज हर उम्र के लोग परेशान हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
Powered by Tomorrow.io
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
congress
पायलट-गहलोत का सुलझ गया 'झगड़ा'! खड़गे के घर 4 घंटे चली बैठक के बाद पार्टी का दावा