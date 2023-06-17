Dementia: भूलने की बीमारी के खतरे को कम करती है ये खास तरह की डाइट, बढ़ती उम्र के साथ नहीं होगी दिक्कत
Dementia: भूलने की बीमारी के खतरे को कम करती है ये खास तरह की डाइट, बढ़ती उम्र के साथ नहीं होगी दिक्कत

Special diet for dementia: ल्जाइमर रोग डिमेंशिया का सबसे आम कारण है. डिमेंशिया का कोई ठीक करने वाला इलाज नहीं है, लेकिन इसके लक्षणों को नियंत्रित करने और प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए उपचार किया जाता है.

Jun 17, 2023

Dementia: भूलने की बीमारी के खतरे को कम करती है ये खास तरह की डाइट, बढ़ती उम्र के साथ नहीं होगी दिक्कत

Special diet for dementia: डिमेंशिया एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो मानसिक रूप से एक या एक से अधिक दिमागी कामों को प्रभावित करती है, जिससे व्यक्ति को आम जीवन में कठिनाई होती है, यह एक प्रकार का दिमागी रोग है. जब एक व्यक्ति इस समस्या से पीड़ित होता है, तो उन्हें समय के साथ मेमोरी, भाषा, बातचीत, सामाजिक संपर्क आदि में समस्याएं होती हैं. यह समस्या आमतौर पर उम्र के साथ बढ़ती है और तेजी से बढ़ती है. अल्जाइमर रोग डिमेंशिया का सबसे आम कारण है. डिमेंशिया का कोई ठीक करने वाला इलाज नहीं है, लेकिन इसके लक्षणों को नियंत्रित करने और प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए उपचार किया जाता है. हालांकि, एक विशेष प्रकार की डाइट से डिमेंशिया के खतरों को कम किया जा सकता है.

