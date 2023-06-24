Laughter Benefits: हर मर्ज की दवा है हंसी, इन 5 वजहों के कारण हमेशा रहिए खुश
Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

आज की बिजी और मॉर्डन लाइफ में तनाव जीवन का एक हम इस्सा बन गया है. हालांकि, यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि हम जहां संभव हो सके, इसे कम करें ताकि हमारा मानसिक स्वास्थ्य अच्छा बना रहे. कई अध्ययनों ने दिखाया है कि हंसी से तनाव को कम किया जा सकता है, हमें अच्छा महसूस कराने वाले केमिकल (एंडोर्फिन) को बढ़ा सकती है और हमारे इम्यून सिस्टम को सक्षम बना सकता है. रिसर्च यह भी कहते हैं कि अपने बिजी श्ड्यूल में हंसी को शामिल करने से उत्पादकता में सहायता मिल सकती है और ऑफिल के बंधनों को और मजबूत कर सकती है.

