Summers Health: क्या आप भी धूप से वापस आकर करते हैं ये गलतियां? हीट स्ट्रोक का हो सकते हैं शिकार

Health Tips In Summers: गर्मियां आते ही लोग कई बीमारियों की चपेट में आ जाते हैं. हालांकि इन दिनों हमारी कुछ आदतें ही शारीरिक समस्याओं की वजह होती हैं जो हमारी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक होती हैं. आइये जानें इसके बारे में....

 

Health Tips In Summers: मई महीने की गर्मी ने लोगों का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है. लोग गर्मी से राहत पाने के लिए ठंडी चीजों का सेवन कर रहे हैं. कूलर, एसी का उपयोग काफी बढ़ गया है. वहीं मौसम विभाग का मानना है कि कुछ ही दिनों में मानसून दस्तक दे सकता है. लेकिन तब तक चिलचिलाती धूप और तेज गर्मी की वजह से सभी का हाल बेहाल है. बीते दिनों हीटवेव ने लोगों को तंग कर दिया है. ऐसे में आपके लिए जरूरी है कि लू और तेज धूप से अपना बचाव करें. व्यक्ति को लू लग जाने पर काफी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. वहीं हमारी रोजाना की कुछ आदतें गर्मियों में हमें बीमार करने का बड़ा कारण होती हैं. इसलिए इन आदतों में बदलाव लाना होगा, जिससे गर्मी में हम हीट वेव का शिकार न हो सकें. 

