Chest Pain Remedies: अचानक से होने लगे सीने में तेज दर्द तो घबराएं नहीं, ये नेचुरल उपाय दिलाएंगे राहत
topStories1hindi1713951
Hindi NewsHealth

Chest Pain Remedies: अचानक से होने लगे सीने में तेज दर्द तो घबराएं नहीं, ये नेचुरल उपाय दिलाएंगे राहत

Chest Pain Natural Remedies: अगर आपको कभी अचानक से सीने में तेज दर्द होने लगे, तो ऐसे में घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है. बल्कि कुछ घरेलू उपाय करके इसे ठीक कर सकते हैं. हालांकि कई बार सीने में दर्द हार्ट अटैक का कारण भी बन जाता है. आइये जानें... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Chest Pain Remedies: अचानक से होने लगे सीने में तेज दर्द तो घबराएं नहीं, ये नेचुरल उपाय दिलाएंगे राहत

Chest Pain Natural Remedies: कई बार आपने महसूस किया होगा कि सीने में अचानक दर्द हो रहा है. सीने में चुभन वाला दर्द बेहद खतरनाक भी होता है. एकदम से सीने में दर्द कई बार हार्ट अटैक का कारण भी बन जाता है. लेकिन सीने में दर्द होने के कई अलग कारण भी होते हैं. अगर व्यक्ति को अपच या गैस की समस्या है, तो भी सीने में अचानक से दर्द होने लगता है. जब पाचन ठीक नहीं होता, तो सीने में जलन, भारीपन और पेट में प्रेशर जैसी समस्याएं होने लगती हैं. आपको बता दें, जब भी अचनाक सीने में दर्द होने लगे तो कुछ घेरेलू उपाय करके आप राहत पा सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi IIFA Look: किसी ने कहा जलपरी किसी ने हुस्नपरी का दिया खिताब!
Salman Khan
पहले बदसलूकी, फिर सलमान ने लगाया गले, बोले Vicky Kaushal- अब इस बात का कोई मतलब नही