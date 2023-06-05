Thyroid Patients Diet: क्या थायराइड के मरीजों को ओट्स खाना चाहिए? जानें सच
Thyroid Patients Diet: क्या थायराइड के मरीजों को ओट्स खाना चाहिए? जानें सच

Oats Benefits In Thyroid Disease: हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स सुबह के नाश्ते में ओट्स खाने की सलाह देते हैं. क्योंकि ओट्स एक हेल्दी फूड्स में आता है. इसे आप रोजाना अपनी डाइट में शामिल कर सकते हैं. लेकिन क्या थायराइड के मरीजों को ओट्स का सेवन करना चाहिए? आइय जानें...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

How Oats Beneficial In Thyroid: डॉक्टर्स का मानना है कि ओट्स के सेवन से डायबिटीज, हार्ट अटैक और ब्लड प्रेशर जैसी गंभीर समस्याएं धीरे-धीरे ठीक हो जाती हैं. ओट्स के रूप में दलिया सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद मानी जाती है. लेकिन कई बार लोग इस बात को लेकर कंफ्यूजन में रहते हैं, कि क्या ओट्स यानी दलिया कुछ बीमारियों में फायदेमंद होती है? आजकल एक बीमारी जो लोगों को तेजी से अपना शिकार बना रही है, वो है थायराइड. आज हम आपको ये बताएंगे कि थायराइड मरीजों के लिए ओट्स का सेवन फायदेमंद होता है या नहीं...

