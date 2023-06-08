Vitamin B12 Deficiency: शरीर को कंकाल बना देती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, आज से ही खाना शुरू करें ये 5 चीजें
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: शरीर को कंकाल बना देती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, आज से ही खाना शुरू करें ये 5 चीजें

Vitamin b12 rich foods: विटामिन बी12 हमारे शरीर के ऊतकों व प्रणालियों के विकास में मदद करता है, खून बनाने में सहायता प्रदान करता है और सेंसिटिव न्यूरोलॉजिकल कम्युनिकेशन के लिए भी आवश्यक होता है.

Jun 08, 2023

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: शरीर को कंकाल बना देती है विटामिन बी12 की कमी, आज से ही खाना शुरू करें ये 5 चीजें

Vitamin b12 rich foods: विटामिन बी12 (Vitamin b12) हमारे शरीर के लिए आवश्यक एक पोषक तत्व है, जो विभिन्न कामों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होता है. यह हमारे शरीर के ऊतकों व प्रणालियों के विकास में मदद करता है, खून बनाने में सहायता प्रदान करता है और सेंसिटिव न्यूरोलॉजिकल कम्युनिकेशन के लिए भी आवश्यक होता है. हमारा शरीर इसे स्वयं नहीं उत्पन्न करता है, इसलिए हमें विटामिन बी12 से भरपूर डाइट सोर्स से इसे प्राप्त करना आवश्यक है. अनुसंधान के अनुसार, एक वयस्क को रोजाना 2.4 माइक्रोग्राम विटामिन बी12 की आवश्यकता होती है.

