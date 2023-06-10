Vitamin D Deficiency: विटामिन डी की कमी से हाथ-पैर की उंगलियों में मिलते हैं ऐसे संकेत, वक्त रहते हो जाएं सतर्क वरना...
Vitamin D Deficiency: विटामिन डी की कमी से हाथ-पैर की उंगलियों में मिलते हैं ऐसे संकेत, वक्त रहते हो जाएं सतर्क वरना...

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms: विटामिन डी की कमी झुनझुनी और अन्य समस्याओं के विकास से जुड़ी हो सकती है, लेकिन यह आमतौर पर नहीं होता है.

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms: हाथ और पैर की उंगलियों में झुनझुनी किसी विशेष विटामिन की कमी का संकेत नहीं होती है. यह एक सामान्य समस्या हो सकती है जो हाथ और पैरों की उंगलियों के जोड़ों में घुमाव या सूजन के कारण होती है. इसके अलावा, हाथ और पैरों की उंगलियों में झुनझुनी होने के कई कारण हो सकते हैं, जैसे कि पोषक तत्वों की कमी, नसों और हड्डियों के रोग, और अन्य बीमारियों से संबंधित फैक्टर्स. विटामिन डी की कमी झुनझुनी और अन्य समस्याओं के विकास से जुड़ी हो सकती है, लेकिन यह आमतौर पर नहीं होता है.

