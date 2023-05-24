Health Tips: रात में सोने से पहले एक बार जरूर धुलें शरीर का ये अंग, फिर देखें फायदे ही फायदे
topStories1hindi1709792
Hindi NewsHealth

Health Tips: रात में सोने से पहले एक बार जरूर धुलें शरीर का ये अंग, फिर देखें फायदे ही फायदे

Washing Feet Benefits: क्या आपको पता है, रात में सोने से पहले अगर अपने पैरों को अच्छी तरह से धुलते हैं, तो इसके कितने फायदे हो सकते हैं. आइये आज हम बताएंगे कि पैर नहीं धोने से कितनी तरह की गंभीर परेशानियां हो सकती हैं. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

Health Tips: रात में सोने से पहले एक बार जरूर धुलें शरीर का ये अंग, फिर देखें फायदे ही फायदे

Washing Feet Benefits: आज हम आपको हेल्थ टिप्स में पैर धुलने के फायदे बताएंगे. जी हां, डेली लाइफ में अगर आप रात में सोने से पहले अपने पैरों को अच्छी तरह से धुलकर सोते हैं, तो इसके कई फायदे हो सकते हैं. इससे दिनभर की थकान मिट जाती है. साथ ही पैर धोकर बिस्तर पर जाने से आपको बहुत ही फ्रेश फील होता है. बिना पैर धोए सोने से बचैनी बनी रहती है और नींद भी ठीक से नहीं आती है. इसलिए एक्सपर्ट्स भी इस बात की सलाह देते हैं. अगर आप पैरों को धुलकर नहीं सोते हैं, तो इससे कई तरह की बीमारियां और इंफेक्शन हो सकते हैं. आइये जानें कैसे...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव