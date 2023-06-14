Weight Loss Drink: डिनर के बाद रोजाना पिएं ये खास तरह का पानी, बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं की तरह हो जाएगी कमर
topStories1hindi1736797
Hindi NewsHealth

Weight Loss Drink: डिनर के बाद रोजाना पिएं ये खास तरह का पानी, बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं की तरह हो जाएगी कमर

Weight loss: जब आप वजन कम करने के बारे में सोचते हैं, तो संभवत आपने विभिन्न उपायों की कोशिशें की होंगी. कुछ उपायों ने आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित हुए होंगे जबकि कुछ असफल रहे होंगे.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Loss Drink: डिनर के बाद रोजाना पिएं ये खास तरह का पानी, बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं की तरह हो जाएगी कमर

Special drink for weight loss: जब आप वजन कम करने के बारे में सोचते हैं, तो संभवत आपने विभिन्न उपायों की कोशिशें की होंगी. कुछ उपायों ने आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित हुए होंगे जबकि कुछ असफल रहे होंगे. हालांकि, क्या आप जानते हैं कि अगर आपका मेटाबॉलिज्म बढ़ जाए तो वजन कम करने में मदद मिलती है? इसके अलावा, आपके खाने-पीने की आदतों पर भी ध्यान देना जरूरी है. रात में पीने वाले ड्रिंक आपके शरीर के मेटाबॉलिज्म को बढ़ाने और फैट को बर्न करने में मदद करते हैं. वजन कम करने के लिए, आप रात में अदरक-लौंग के पानी का सेवन कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा