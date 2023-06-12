Gut Health: इन 5 वजहों से होती है अपच की समस्या, वीक डाइजेशन को सुधारने के लिए आजमाएं ये तरीके
Gut Health: इन 5 वजहों से होती है अपच की समस्या, वीक डाइजेशन को सुधारने के लिए आजमाएं ये तरीके

Health Care Tips: आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि अपच होने पर आपको कौन-कौन सी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है और कैसे आप इनसे छुटकारा पा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं खराब हाजमे का कारण और उपाय.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Gut Health: इन 5 वजहों से होती है अपच की समस्या, वीक डाइजेशन को सुधारने के लिए आजमाएं ये तरीके

Causes and remedies for indigestion: आज के समय की लाइफस्टाइल के चलते लोगों का लंच, डिनर और ब्रेकफास्ट आदि का कोई निर्धारित समय नहीं है जिसके चलते आप न तो ठीक से आहार ले पाते और न ही ठीक से समय निकालकर खा पाते हैं. जिससे जल्दी-जल्दी में खाया गया आहार सही ढंग से पच नहीं पाता है जिसके कारण आप पेट से जुड़ी कई बीमारियों की चपेट में आ जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि अपच होने पर आपको कौन-कौन सी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है और कैसे आप इनसे छुटकारा पा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Causes and remedies for indigestion) खराब हाजमे का कारण और उपाय......

