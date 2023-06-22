मणिपुर पर बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक पर बोले राहुल गांधी, ये पीएम मोदी के महत्वपूर्ण नहीं
topStories1hindi1749070
Hindi Newsदेश

मणिपुर पर बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक पर बोले राहुल गांधी, ये पीएम मोदी के महत्वपूर्ण नहीं

Rahul Gandhi ने आरोप लगाया कि मणिपुर के मामले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक ऐसे समय में बुलाई गई है जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी देश में नहीं हैं जिससे स्पष्ट है कि उनके लिए यह बैठक महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर की स्थिति पर चर्चा के लिए 24 जून को नयी दिल्ली में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

मणिपुर पर बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक पर बोले राहुल गांधी, ये पीएम मोदी के महत्वपूर्ण नहीं

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आरोप लगाया कि मणिपुर के मामले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक ऐसे समय में बुलाई गई है जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी देश में नहीं हैं जिससे स्पष्ट है कि उनके लिए यह बैठक महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर की स्थिति पर चर्चा के लिए 24 जून को नयी दिल्ली में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Church
सालों पहले गायब हुआ चर्च अचानक आया सामने, इस देश में हुई यह अजीबो-गरीब घटना
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग
Monalisa
बोल्ड बनकर मोनालिसा ने 'साड़ी के फॉल सा' गाने पर किया ऐसा हॉट डांस, फिसल गए फैंस