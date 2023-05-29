Wrestlers Protest: पूर्व DGP की चेतावनी पर बोले पुनिया- कहां आना है गोली खाने, कसम है पीठ नहीं दिखाएंगे
topStories1hindi1715981
Hindi Newsदेश

Wrestlers Protest: पूर्व DGP की चेतावनी पर बोले पुनिया- कहां आना है गोली खाने, कसम है पीठ नहीं दिखाएंगे

PM Modi द्वारा रविवार को उद्घाटन किए गए नए संसद भवन से बमुश्किल तीन किलोमीटर दूर जंतर-मंतर पर पुलिस और पहलवानों के बीच हुई झड़प के बाद बजरंग पुनिया और अस्थाना के बीच जुबानी जंग छिड़ गई. जंतर मंतर पर धरना दे रहे पहलवान नए संसद भवन की ओर कूच करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे. पुलिस ने कई पहलवानों को हिरासत में लिया. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wrestlers Protest: पूर्व DGP की चेतावनी पर बोले पुनिया- कहां आना है गोली खाने, कसम है पीठ नहीं दिखाएंगे

Bajrang Punia and NC Asthana: दिग्गज पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया और केरल के पूर्व पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) एनसी अस्थाना के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर तीखी नोक-झोंक देखने को मिली. अस्थाना ने पुनिया को चेतावनी दी कि अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो पुलिस प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों पर गोलियां चलाएगी. अस्थाना के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए पुनिया ने कहा कि वह अपने सीने पर गोली खाने के लिए तैयार हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!