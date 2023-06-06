बालासोर रेल हादसे के बाद रेलवे को आया होश! देशभर में सिग्नलिंग सिस्टम का होगा ऑडिट
बालासोर रेल हादसे के बाद रेलवे को आया होश! देशभर में सिग्नलिंग सिस्टम का होगा ऑडिट

Balasore Train Accident: दो जून को शाम सात बजे कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस पहले से खड़ी मालगाड़ी से टकरा गई थी और उसके अधिकतर डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए थे. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के कुछ डिब्बे बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस के आखिर के कुछ डिब्बों से टकरा गए थे जो उसी समय वहां से विपरीत दिशा से गुजर रही थी.

Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में रेल हादसे के बाद रेलवे एक्टिव मोड में आ गया है. रेल मंत्रालय ने पूरे देश के सिग्नलिंग सिस्टम का ऑडिट करवाने का फैसला किया है. रेलवे बोर्ड ने सभी महाप्रबंधकों को आदेश दिया है कि जांच कर 14 जून तक रिपोर्ट सौंपें. आदेश में कहा गया है कि रेलवे स्टेशनों पर लगे हाउसिंग सिग्नलिंग उपकरणों की जांच होनी चाहिए. 

