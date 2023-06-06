Rain Alert: दिन में तेज गर्मी के बाद रात में हुई बारिश ने मौसम किया सुहावना, अब आगे ऐसा रहने वाला है मौसम; जारी हुआ ताजा अपडेट
Rain Alert: दिन में तेज गर्मी के बाद रात में हुई बारिश ने मौसम किया सुहावना, अब आगे ऐसा रहने वाला है मौसम; जारी हुआ ताजा अपडेट

Delhi NCR Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सोमवार दिन में तेज गर्मी के बाद रात में तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश हुई, जिससे मौसम सुहावना हो गया. अब मौसम विभाग ने आज के लिए ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है.  

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:18 AM IST

Rain Alert: दिन में तेज गर्मी के बाद रात में हुई बारिश ने मौसम किया सुहावना, अब आगे ऐसा रहने वाला है मौसम; जारी हुआ ताजा अपडेट

Rain Alert and All India Weather Update of 6 June 2023: जून का पहला हफ्ता गुजर चुका है और हर साल 4 जून का आमतौर पर केरल में दक्षिण- पश्चिम मानसून की शुरुआत हो जाती थी लेकिन अभी तक यह सक्रिय नहीं हो पाया है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक दक्षिण पूर्व अरब सागर और पड़ोसी लक्षद्वीप क्षेत्र के ऊपर एक चक्रवाती हवाओं का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है. इसके चलते अगले 24 घंटों में इसी क्षेत्र में कम दबाव वाला क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है. इसके बाद के 48 घंटों में इसके और मजबूत होने की संभावना है. ऐसा होने के बाद लक्षद्वीप और केरल में मानसून की आमद के साथ ही इस साल के बारिश का सीजन शुरू हो सकता है. 

