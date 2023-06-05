Bihar Bridge Collapses: पुल गिरने पर घिरी नीतीश सरकार, हमलावर विपक्ष को तेजस्वी यादव ने दिया ये जवाब
Bihar Bridge Collapses: पुल गिरने पर घिरी नीतीश सरकार, हमलावर विपक्ष को तेजस्वी यादव ने दिया ये जवाब

Bhagalpur को खगड़िया जिले से जोड़ने वाले अगुवानी-सुल्तानगंज पुल के गिरने से किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है. खगड़िया में हुई इस घटना की तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद विपक्ष ने सरकार पर हमला बोला. इसके बाद उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव और सड़क निर्माण विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत ने आनन-फानन में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस आयोजित की.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Bihar Bridge Collapses: पुल गिरने पर घिरी नीतीश सरकार, हमलावर विपक्ष को तेजस्वी यादव ने दिया ये जवाब

Bhagalpur Bridge: बिहार के भागलपुर जिले में रविवार को गंगा नदी पर निर्माणाधीन पुल ढह गया. राज्य सरकार के अधिकारियों ने दावा किया कि पुल के कुछ हिस्सों को विशेषज्ञ की सलाह के तहत योजनाबद्ध तरीके से जानबूझकर ध्वस्त कर दिया गया क्योंकि इसमें डिजाइन की खामियां थीं.

