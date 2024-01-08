Bhojpuri News: खेसारी के साथ नहीं, अब जय यादव के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आएंगी काजल राघवानी!
Bhojpuri News: खेसारी के साथ नहीं, अब जय यादव के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आएंगी काजल राघवानी!

काजल राघवानी नए साल में नए अंदाज में दिखाई देने वाली हैं. उनकी भोजपुरी एक्टर जय यादव के साथ फिल्म 'तुझको ही दुल्हा बनाऊंगी' आने वाली है. माना जा रहा है कि काजल राघवानी के लिए यह फिल्म बेहद खास होने वाली है.

Written By  Zee Bihar-Jharkhand Web Team|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
  • Bhojpuri News: भोजपुरी सिनेमा जगत में इस वक्त काजल राघवानी की चर्चा हो रही है. भोजपुरी दर्शकों को उम्मीद थी कि काजल राघवानी और खेसारी लाल यादव की जोड़ी नए साल में देखने को मिल सकती है, लेकिन ऐसा होती कहीं दूर-दूर तक दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है. खेसारी लाल यादव और काजल राघवानी की जोड़ी भोजपुरी सिनेमा में ऑनस्क्रीन सबसे हिट जोड़ियों में से एक थी. इस जोड़ी को दर्शक खूब पसंद करते थे. हालांकि, यह जोड़ी अब साथ काम नहीं करते हैं. इस बीच चर्चा हो रही है कि काजल राघवानी खेसारी लाल यादव के साथ नहीं जय यादव के साथ नए साल में काम करती हुईं नजर आएंगी.
  • दरअसल, भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस काजल राघवानी नए साल में नए अंदाज के साथ काम करने वाली हैं. काजल राघवानी की भोजपुरी एक्टर जय यादव के साथ फिल्म 'तुझको ही दुल्हा बनाऊंगी' आने वाली है. इस फिल्म में जय यादव के अपोजिट भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की सुपरस्टार काजल राघवानी काम करेंगी. माना जा रहा है कि काजल राघवानी के लिए यह फिल्म बेहद खास होने वाली है.
  • फिल्म 'तुझको ही दुल्हा बनाऊंगी' 
  • फिल्म 'तुझको ही दुल्हा बनाऊंगी' में काजल राघवानी, जय यादव, अवधेश मिश्रा, राम सुजान सिंह, बीना पांडे, राहुल श्रीवास्तव, शिव कुमार, बबलू खान, कृष्णा कुमार अहम भूमिका में हैं. इस भोजपुरी फिल्म के निर्माता नवीन कुमार शर्मा हैं. जबकि, डायरेक्टर अजय गुप्ता हैं. इस फिल्म की कहानी सभा वर्मा ने लिखा है. म्यूजिक यश कुमार ने दिया हैं.
  • काजल राघवानी भोजपुरी सिनेमा इंडस्ट्री की खूबसूरत अदाकारा
  • अब की बात की जाए तो मिली जानकारी के अनुसरा, यह भोजपुरी फिल्म सामाजिक पटकथा पर आधारित है. फिल्म 'तुझको ही दुल्हा बनाऊंगी' में काजल राघवानी और जय यादव की जोड़ी ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस करते नजर आएंगी. बता दें कि काजल राघवानी भोजपुरी सिनेमा इंडस्ट्री की खूबसूरत अदाकारा हैं. काजल राघवानी को फिल्म में काम करने का अच्छा खासा अनुभव है. 

