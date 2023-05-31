Rahul Gandhi US Visit: राहुल गांधी के प्रोग्राम में रिहर्सल के लिए बजाया राष्ट्रगान, कोई खड़ा भी नहीं हुआ; BJP का हल्ला बोल
Rahul Gandhi US Visit: राहुल गांधी के प्रोग्राम में रिहर्सल के लिए बजाया राष्ट्रगान, कोई खड़ा भी नहीं हुआ; BJP का हल्ला बोल

National Anthem Disrespect: बीजेपी प्रवक्ता शहजाद पूनावाला ने एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया है. इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि एक मीडिया कर्मी ने राहुल गांधी के कार्यक्रम का यह वीडियो भेजा है. उन्होंने लिखा, 'चश्मदीद ने यह माना कि राहुल गांधी के प्रोग्राम में आयोजकों ने राष्ट्रगान का अपमान किया.

May 31, 2023

Congress Vs BJP: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी अमेरिका के दौरे पर हैं. यहां उनका विभिन्न जगहों पर कार्यक्रम चल रहा है. अब राहुल गांधी के एक प्रोग्राम में राष्ट्रगान को लेकर विवाद छिड़ गया है. लोग इस प्रोग्राम में राष्ट्रगान के अपमान का आरोप लगा रहे हैं. वहीं कुछ का कहना है कि विरोधी कुछ न कुछ कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ तलाशते रहते हैं, ताकि उनको बदनाम किया जा सके. 

