Rahul Gandhi US Visit: राहुल गांधी के प्रोग्राम में रिहर्सल के लिए बजाया राष्ट्रगान, कोई खड़ा भी नहीं हुआ; BJP का हल्ला बोल

बीजेपी प्रवक्ता शहजाद पूनावाला ने एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया है. इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि एक मीडिया कर्मी ने राहुल गांधी के कार्यक्रम का यह वीडियो भेजा है. उन्होंने लिखा, 'चश्मदीद ने यह माना कि राहुल गांधी के प्रोग्राम में आयोजकों ने राष्ट्रगान का अपमान किया. उन्होंने कहा कि यह रिहर्सल के लिए इस्तेमाल किया गया. क्या राष्ट्रगान को माइक चेक और रिहर्सल के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है? कांग्रेस ने राष्ट्रगान का अपमान किया है.'

पूनावाला ने इसको शर्मनाक बताते हुए कहा कि राहुल की टीम की यह जिम्मेदारी है कि वह इस पर सफाई दें और बताएं कि राष्ट्रगान का अपमान क्यों किया गया. ऑडियंस में बैठे वो लोग कौन थे, जिन्होंने नेशनल एंथम का अपमान किया? भारतीय तो ऐसा नहीं कर सकता. क्या राहुल गांधी के माइक चेक के दौरान राष्ट्रगान का इस्तेमाल होता है?

Acceptance of eye witness that National Anthem was disrespected by organising team in Rahul Gandhi program

She says it was used for “rehearsal”

Can national anthem be used for mic check and rehearsal???

CONGRESS HAS INSULTED NATIONAL ANTHEM https://t.co/vOH5WF5Uze pic.twitter.com/jPiWsNu49r

