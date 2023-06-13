बुर्का पहनी महिला ने खरीदी शराब तो दबंगों ने घेर कर दी सिर कलम करने की धमकी, कहा...
बुर्का पहनी महिला ने खरीदी शराब तो दबंगों ने घेर कर दी सिर कलम करने की धमकी, कहा...

वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में एक शख्स को धमकी भरे लहजे में ये कहते हुए सुना जा सकता है, 'तुम यहां शराब क्यों खरीद रही हो, तुम मुझे नहीं जानते, मैं कई बार जेल जा चुका हूं... मैं अभी तुम्हारा सिर कलम कर दूंगा.' इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद दो अन्य लोग भी इस बहस में शामिल हो जाते हैं और उन्होंने भी महिला को 'चेतावनी' दी और वहां से निकल गए.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में बुर्का पहने महिला का सरे बाजार सिर कलम करने की धमकी देने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. इस वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि वाले दो भाइयों सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है. इस वीडियो में महिला को शराब खरीदने के लिए शराब की दुकान पर पहुंचने से तीनों लोगों ने रोका और उन्हें शराब खरीदने पर "सिर कलम करने" की धमकी दी.

