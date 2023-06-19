बिना FIR पुलिस कर सकती है गिरफ्तार? जानें क्या हैं आम लोगों के अधिकार और क्या कहता है नियम?
बिना FIR पुलिस कर सकती है गिरफ्तार? जानें क्या हैं आम लोगों के अधिकार और क्या कहता है नियम?

Rights of Common Man against Police: क्या आप जानते हैं कि गिरफ्तारी को लेकर क्या नियम हैं और इसको लेकर आम लोगों के क्या अधिकार हैं?

Jun 19, 2023

Rights Against Police: गुवाहाटी हाई कोर्ट (Gauhati High Court) ने बिना एफआईआर दर्ज किए गिरफ्तारी के मामले में असम पुलिस को फटकार लगाई है और कहा है कि गलतियों को छिपाने के लिए पोस्ट इन्वेस्टिगेशन एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कर सकते हैं. कोर्ट ने बिलासीपुरा पुलिस द्वारा जांच के बाद प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के मामले में कहा कि पहले गिरफ्तारी और फिर उसे सही साबित करने के लिए आपराधिक मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करना अनुचित और मनमाना है. पहले भी इस तरह के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि गिरफ्तारी को लेकर क्या नियम हैं और इसको लेकर आम लोगों के क्या अधिकार हैं?

