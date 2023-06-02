Free Electricity: दिल्ली-पंजाब के बाद इस राज्य में मिलेगी मुफ्त बिजली, मुख्यमंत्री ने कर दिया ऐलान
topStories1hindi1721956
Hindi Newsदेश

Free Electricity: दिल्ली-पंजाब के बाद इस राज्य में मिलेगी मुफ्त बिजली, मुख्यमंत्री ने कर दिया ऐलान

Free Electricity Scheme: दिल्ली और पंजाब के बाद अब इस राज्य की जनता को 200 यूनिट मुफ्त बिजली दी जाएगी. आपको बता दें कि इस राज्य में आम आदमी पार्टी नहीं बल्कि कांग्रेस की सरकार (Congress government) है जिसने 1 जुलाई से इस योजना को लागू करने का ऐलान किया है.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

Free Electricity: दिल्ली-पंजाब के बाद इस राज्य में मिलेगी मुफ्त बिजली, मुख्यमंत्री ने कर दिया ऐलान

Karnataka Government free Electricity: कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम कांग्रेस के संकट काल में किसी अमृत की तरह आया है. कर्नाटक में मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी संभाल रहें CM सिद्धरमैया अब एक्टिव मोड में नजर आ रहे हैं. मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि मंत्रिमंडल ने कांग्रेस की पांच गारंटी को बिना किसी जाति या धर्म के आधार पर भेदभाव के इस वित्त वर्ष में लागू करने का फैसला किया है. बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे सिद्धरमैया ने कहा कि मंत्रिमंडल ने पांचों गारंटी (5 Guarantees) को अमल में लाने के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा की है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
kedarnath heli service
केदारनाथ हेली सेवा की बुकिंग के नाम पर ठगी, STF ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
Dhan prapti ke totke
खत्‍म हो जाएगी धन से जुड़ी हर समस्‍या, आजमाकर देख लें ये अचूक टोटके
Noida
नोएडा की इस नदी के पानी का रंग क्यों हो गया लाल, जानें क्या है इसके पीछे की वजह