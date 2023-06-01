Sakshi Murder Case: 'मैं घर से भाग जाऊंगी...', साक्षी और नीतू की इंस्टा चैट आई सामने, साहिल-प्रवीण पर हुआ ये खुलासा
topStories1hindi1720437
Hindi Newsदेश

Sakshi Murder Case: 'मैं घर से भाग जाऊंगी...', साक्षी और नीतू की इंस्टा चैट आई सामने, साहिल-प्रवीण पर हुआ ये खुलासा

Delhi Murder Case: जांच में पुलिस को यह भी मालूम चला है कि हत्याकांड से एक दिन पहले साहिल को साक्षी, उसकी फ्रेंड भावना और झबरू नाम के लड़के ने धमकाया था. इसके बाद साहिल को फोन कर साक्षी ने कहा था कि अब कहां गई तेरी बदमाशगिरी. साक्षी की दोस्त भावना ने एक ऑडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें साक्षी और साहिल की बातचीत है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sakshi Murder Case: 'मैं घर से भाग जाऊंगी...', साक्षी और नीतू की इंस्टा चैट आई सामने, साहिल-प्रवीण पर हुआ ये खुलासा

Delhi Crime: दिल्ली के साक्षी हत्याकांड ने हर किसी को हिलाकर रख दिया है. इस केस में अब तक कई खुलासे हो चुके हैं. आरोपी मोहम्मद साहिल अपना गुनाह भी कबूल कर चुका है. इस बीच साक्षी, प्रवीण, नीतू और साहिल की इंस्टाग्राम चैट का खुलासा हुआ है. इस चैट में कई चौंकाने वाली बातें लिखी हुई हैं. ये 6 अप्रैल से 6 मई के बीच की चैट्स हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात