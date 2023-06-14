उत्तरकाशी में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ महापंचायत पर रोक की मांग, SC ने याचिकाकर्ता को HC जाने को कहा
Uttarkashi Mahapanchayat News: याचिकाकर्ता के वकील शाहरुख़ आलम ने कहा कि  महापंचायत 15 जून को होने वाली है. इसी बीच वहां पर समुदाय विशेष के लोगों को पंचायत से पहले जगह छोड़ने की धमकी दी जा रही है.

Written By  Arvind Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Supreme Court News: उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी में लव जिहाद के विरोध में 15 जून को होने जा रही महापंचायत के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई से इनकार किया. कोर्ट ने कहा कि क़ानून व्यवस्था कायम रखना राज्य सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है. याचिकाकर्ता हाई कोर्ट से सुनवाई का अनुरोध कर सकते हैं.

