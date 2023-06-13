Exclusive: भारत में आतंक से जुड़ा सामान बेच रही ये ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी, वायरल हो चुकी है फोटो
Exclusive: भारत में आतंक से जुड़ा सामान बेच रही ये ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी, वायरल हो चुकी है फोटो

Zee News की Exclusive पड़ताल में एक ऐसी E-commerce कंपनी सामने आई है जो भारत में आतंक और अलगाववाद से जुड़ी सामग्री को बेचने और डिलीवर करने का दावा कर रही है. 

 

Written By  Shivank Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

E-Commerce Company: भारत में ऑनलाइन समान बेचने वाली E-commerce कंपनियों पर जब तक गैरकानूनी सामग्री बेचने के आरोप लगते रहते हैं लेकिन इस बार Zee News की Exclusive पड़ताल में एक ऐसी E-commerce कंपनी सामने आई है जो भारत में आतंक और अलगाववाद से जुड़ी सामग्री को बेचने और डिलीवर करने का दावा कर रही है. 

