NCERT Controversy: नहीं चाहिए NCERT की किताबों में क्रेडिट! 33 टीचर्स ने कहा- हटा दो हमारा नाम!

NCERT Book New Update: देश के बड़े-बड़े संस्थानों के 33 शिक्षाविदों ने NCERT की अलग-अलग किताबों से अपना नाम हटाने की मांग की है. उन्होंने कहा है कि उनका कलेक्टिव क्रिएटिव एफर्ट्स खतरे में है.

NCERT Book New Controversy: हाल ही में राजनीतिक विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ सुहास पालसीकर और योगेन्द्र यादव के राजनीतिक विज्ञान की पुस्तकों से मुख्य सलाहकार के रूप में उनका नाम हटाने के लिए एनसीईआरटी को पत्र लिखा था. इसके कुछ ही दिनों बाद 33 अन्य शिक्षाविदों ने NCERT से किताबों से अपना नाम हटाने की मांग की है. उन्होंने कहा है कि उनका कलेक्टिव क्रिएटिव इफोर्ट खतरे में है. 

