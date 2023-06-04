गुरुग्राम में फर्जी कॉल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़, जालसाज अमेरिका के लोगों को बना रहे थे शिकार
Gurugram fake call centre: गुरुग्राम साइबर अपराध पुलिस ने किराए के मकान में चलाए जा रहे फर्जी अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़ कर 10 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है. एक अधिकारी ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

