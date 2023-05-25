Hijab Returns: कर्नाटक में हिजाब से हटेगी पाबंदी? फैसला पलटने के लिए सिद्धारमैया सरकार ने बनाया ये 'प्लान'
Hijab Returns: कर्नाटक में हिजाब से हटेगी पाबंदी? फैसला पलटने के लिए सिद्धारमैया सरकार ने बनाया ये 'प्लान'

Karnataka Politics: अल्पसंख्यक समाज के भारी मतों से जीत हासिल करने के बाद से ही इस बात की उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि सत्ता में वापस लौटते ही कांग्रेस पर हिजाब (Hijab), धर्म परिवर्तन निरोधक कानून और गौ हत्या के बैन जैसे मुद्दों को लेकर दवाब बढ़ेगा. अब कांग्रेस (Congress) ने ये रिएक्शन दिया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Karnataka New Govt Policy: कर्नाटक (Karnataka) में सरकार बदलते ही अब पुरानी सरकार के फैसलों को पलटने का विचार शुरू हो गया है. दरअसल एम्नेस्टी इंटरनेशनल (Amnesty International) ने कर्नाटक सरकार से अपील कर बीजेपी (BJP) सरकार के दौरान लिए गए फैसलों पर पलटने को कहा है. कर्नाटक में बीजेपी सरकार के दौरान लिए गए फैसलों को पलटने की सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है. दरअसल एम्नेस्टी इंटरनेशनल संस्था ने कर्नाटक सरकार से अपील की है. इस अपील में बीजेपी सरकार के फैसलों को रद्द करने की मांग की गई है. इन फैसलों में क्लास में हिजाब (Hijab), एंटी कनवर्जन बिल और गौ हत्या निरोधक कानून जैसे फैसले शामिल हैं.

