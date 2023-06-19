Ria Dabi Marriage: IAS टीना डाबी के बाद उनकी बहन रिया डाबी ने की शादी, जानें क्या करते हैं उनके पति
topStories1hindi1744231
Hindi Newsदेश

Ria Dabi Marriage: IAS टीना डाबी के बाद उनकी बहन रिया डाबी ने की शादी, जानें क्या करते हैं उनके पति

Ria Dabi married: आईएएस अफसर टीना डाबी (IAS Tina Dabi) की छोटी बहन रिया डाबी ने आईपीएस अफसर मनीष कुमार (Ria dabi Married Manish Kumar) से कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ria Dabi Marriage: IAS टीना डाबी के बाद उनकी बहन रिया डाबी ने की शादी, जानें क्या करते हैं उनके पति

Ria Dabi married to IPS Manish Kumar: आईएएस अफसर टीना डाबी (IAS Tina Dabi) के बाद उनकी बहन रिया डाबी ने भी शादी कर ली है. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, रिया डाबी ने अप्रैल महीने में ही आईपीएस अफसर मनीष कुमार (Ria dabi Married Manish Kumar) से कोर्ट मैरिज कर ली थी, जिसकी जानकारी अब सामने आई है. हालांकि रिया ने आधिकारिक तौर पर इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा है. बता दें कि टीना डाबी ने अपने पहले पति अतहर आमिर खान से तलाक लेने के बाद पिछले साल अप्रैल में आईएएस अफसर प्रदीप गवांडे से शादी की थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच