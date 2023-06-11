‘अगर प्यार शुद्ध है..’, धर्मांतरण के सवाल पर पंकजा मुंडे ने दिया चौंकाने वाला ये जवाब
topStories1hindi1732870
Hindi Newsदेश

‘अगर प्यार शुद्ध है..’, धर्मांतरण के सवाल पर पंकजा मुंडे ने दिया चौंकाने वाला ये जवाब

Madhya Pradesh: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सचिव पंकजा मुंडे ने शनिवार को कहा कि उनकी पार्टी इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत हासिल कर फिर से मध्य प्रदेश की सत्ता में आएगी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

‘अगर प्यार शुद्ध है..’, धर्मांतरण के सवाल पर पंकजा मुंडे ने दिया चौंकाने वाला ये जवाब

Madhya Pradesh: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सचिव पंकजा मुंडे ने शनिवार को कहा कि उनकी पार्टी इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत हासिल कर फिर से मध्य प्रदेश की सत्ता में आएगी. उन्होंने ‘लाडली बहना योजना’ के तहत राज्य की करीब सवा करोड़ महिलाओं को एक-एक हजार रुपये देने के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के कदम की भी प्रशंसा की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी