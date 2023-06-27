कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आई बुरी खबर, चीता अग्नि पर हुआ हमला, चल रहा है इलाज
topStories1hindi1756966
Hindi Newsदेश

कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आई बुरी खबर, चीता अग्नि पर हुआ हमला, चल रहा है इलाज

Kuno National Park: मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर में कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान (केएनपी) में दक्षिण अफ्रीका से लाया गया अग्नि नामक एक चीता सोमवार शाम को आपसी लड़ाई में घायल हो गया. यह जानकारी एक वन अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को दी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

कूनो नेशनल पार्क से आई बुरी खबर, चीता अग्नि पर हुआ हमला, चल रहा है इलाज

Kuno National Park: मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर में कूनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान (केएनपी) में दक्षिण अफ्रीका से लाया गया अग्नि नामक एक चीता सोमवार शाम को आपसी लड़ाई में घायल हो गया. यह जानकारी एक वन अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को दी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत