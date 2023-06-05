Brijbhushan Saran Singh: क्या बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ केस वापस लिया गया? पीड़िता के पिता ने दिया ये बयान
topStories1hindi1724779
Hindi Newsदेश

Brijbhushan Saran Singh: क्या बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ केस वापस लिया गया? पीड़िता के पिता ने दिया ये बयान

Wrestlers Protest: दो दिन पहले किसानों और खाप पंचायतों (सामुदायिक अदालतों) के प्रतिनिधियों ने केंद्र को 9 जून तक बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को गिरफ्तार करने का अल्टीमेटम दिया था और कहा था कि सिंह की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर देशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

Brijbhushan Saran Singh: क्या बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ केस वापस लिया गया? पीड़िता के पिता ने दिया ये बयान

Brijbhushan Saran Singh: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के प्रमुख बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाने वाली 17 वर्षीय पहलवान के पिता ने रविवार देर रात कहा कि उन्होंने आरोप वापस नहीं लिए हैं. पीड़िता के पिता ने हुए कहा कि उनके बयान (आरोपों पर) को वापस लेने के संबंध में सोशल मीडिया पर जो कुछ भी बताया जा रहा है, वह फर्जी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में ये भारतीय करेगा डेब्यू! गेंदबाजों की लाइन-लेंथ बिगाड़ने में है माहिर!