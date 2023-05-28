New Parliament Building Security: नई संसद के उद्घाटन से पहले सुरक्षा कड़ी, दिल्ली में घुसने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं किसान!
Wrestlers Protest: सूत्रों के मुताबिक, दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) आज किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार है. भारी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स तैनात है. भीड़ न जुटे, इसकी भी तैयारी है. नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के पहले पुलिस ने दिल्ली के तमाम बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है.

New Parliament Building Inauguration: नए संसद भवन (New Parliament Building) को लेकर लुटिएंस दिल्ली को किले में तब्दील कर दिया गया है. संसद भवन और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में प्राइवेट गाड़ियों पर रोक रहेगी. शाम साढ़े 3 बजे तक नई दिल्ली (Delhi) जिले के सभी रास्ते बंद रहेंगे. वहीं, जंतर-मंतर (Jantar Mantar) पर धरना दे रहे पहलवानों ने आज नए संसद भवन के बाहर महापंचायत का भी ऐलान किया है. इसे देखते हुए दिल्ली के सभी बॉर्डर पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है. दिल्ली-हरियाणा बॉर्डर (Delhi-Haryana Border) पर सिंघु और टिकरी बॉर्डर (Singhu And Tikri Border) को भी सील कर दिया गया है. सीमेंट के बड़े-बड़े पत्थर लगाकर सिंघु और टिकरी बॉर्डर को पुलिस ने ब्लॉक कर दिया गया है. सिंघु बॉर्डर और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर पुलिस दिल्ली की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही है. जंतर-मंतर जाने वाले सभी रास्ते भी सील कर दिए गए हैं. किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने दिल्ली के चारों तरफ से लोगों को एंट्री करने की अपील की थी.

