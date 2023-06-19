Watch: नोएडा के मॉल में ग्राहकों और बाउंसर्स के बीच जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, वीडियो आया सामने
Watch: नोएडा के मॉल में ग्राहकों और बाउंसर्स के बीच जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, वीडियो आया सामने

Noida Mall Fight: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा के एक मॉल में बाउंसर्स और ग्राहकों के बीच मारपीट का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक परिवार के साथ मॉल के कुछ बाउंसर मारपीट और धक्का-मुक्की के अलावा मारपीट करते दिखाई दें रहे हैं.

Written By  Raju Raj|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Watch: नोएडा के मॉल में ग्राहकों और बाउंसर्स के बीच जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, वीडियो आया सामने

Fight in Bouncers and Customers in Mall: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा के एक मॉल में बाउंसर्स और ग्राहकों के बीच मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है. मामले में दोनों पक्षों की ओर से थाना सेक्टर-113 में शिकायत दी गई है. मारपीट का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद नोएडा पुलिस ने दोनो तरफ के लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है. वीडियो में एक परिवार के साथ मॉल के कुछ बाउंसर मारपीट और धक्का-मुक्की के अलावा मारपीट करते दिखाई दें रहे हैं. इस दौरान महिलाओं को भी चोट लगी है.

