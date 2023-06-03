CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?

Rajasthan News: राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत बाढ़मेर के सर्किट हाउस में महिलाओं से संवाद कर रहे थे, इस दौरान कुछ ऐसा हुआ वह नाराज हो गए और माइक फेंक दिया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?

Ashok Gehlot News: मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत बाड़मेर के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं. उनका यह सुर्खियों में आ गया है. वजह है एक वायरल वीडियो जिसमें वह खासे गुस्से में नजर आ रहे हैं. यहां तक की उन्होंने माइक भी उठा कर फेंक दिया. दौरे के पहले दिन शुक्रवार रात बाड़मेर के सर्किट हाउस में मुख्यमंत्री ने महिलाओं से संवाद किया. इस दौरान उनके माइक में कुछ समस्या आ गई. वह जैसे ही बोलने लगे माइक खराब हो गया. गुस्से में गहलोत ने माइक ही फेंक दिया.

