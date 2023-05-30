Online Pharmacy: अगर आप भी खरीदते हैं ऑनलाइन दवाएं, तो ये खबर है आपके लिए
Written Complaint To Health Secretary: केमिस्ट एसोसिएशन ने कैबिनेट सेक्रेटरी राजीव गाबा को चिट्ठी लिखकर ऑनलाइन मेडिसिन प्लेटफार्म के खिलाफ 'जंग का आह्वान' कर दिया है. आपको बता दें कि इस एसोसिएशन में करीब 12 लाख केमिस्ट रजिस्टर्ड हैं.

Chemist Association and His Complaint: अगर आप भी ऑनलाइन दवाएं खरीदते हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है. भारत में ऑनलाइन दवाओं का बाजार तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. ऐसे में Pharmacy Sector में होने वाले बदलावों के बारे में भी आपको पहले से जान लेना चाहिए. अपोलो फार्मेसी से लेकर टाटा ग्रुप का वन एमजी और रिलायंस का नेटमेड्स तक दवाओं को घर बैठे खरीदना काफी आसान हो गया है. 

