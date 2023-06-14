लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए पीएम के चेहरे पर विपक्ष का मेगा प्लान आउट, सामने आया 2024 का एजेंडा
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए पीएम के चेहरे पर विपक्ष का मेगा प्लान आउट, सामने आया 2024 का एजेंडा

Lok Sabha elections 2024: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिए सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं. चुनावी रैलियों और सभाओं का दौर जारी है. भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दल सत्ता में बने रहने की दावेदारी कर रहे हैं वहीं, विपक्ष सत्ता हथियाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए पीएम के चेहरे पर विपक्ष का मेगा प्लान आउट, सामने आया 2024 का एजेंडा

Lok Sabha elections 2024: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 के लिए सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं. चुनावी रैलियों और सभाओं का दौर जारी है. भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दल सत्ता में बने रहने की दावेदारी कर रहे हैं वहीं, विपक्ष सत्ता हथियाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा. इस बीच विपक्ष का प्रधानमंत्री पद के चेहरे के लिए मेगाप्लान सामने आया है. लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर विपक्ष 23 जून को बैठक करने वाला है. 

