'मुसलमानों के लिए ओवैसी नहीं अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श', शाहनवाज हुसैन क्यों दिया ये बयान?
Asaduddin Owaisi: भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता शाहनवाज हुसैन ने सोमवार को यहां कहा कि जो मुसलमान अपने देश से प्यार ना करे, वह सच्चा मुसलमान नहीं हो सकता. मुस्लिमों के लिए ओवैसी नहीं, बल्कि एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श हो सकते हैं.

Asaduddin Owaisi: भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता शाहनवाज हुसैन ने सोमवार को यहां कहा कि जो मुसलमान अपने देश से प्यार ना करे, वह सच्चा मुसलमान नहीं हो सकता. मुस्लिमों के लिए ओवैसी नहीं, बल्कि एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम आदर्श हो सकते हैं. जिला मुख्यालय से 30 किलोमीटर दूर करछना में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए हुसैन ने कहा, “हम भाजपा के लोग भारत माता की जय कहते हैं तो लोगों को ऐतराज होता है. जिस मिट्टी में हम पैदा हुए, उसे मां ना कहें तो क्या कहें.”

