AMU में छात्रा से प्रोफेसर ने की गंदी हरकत, PM मोदी से लगाई गुहार, बोली- कर लूंगी सुसाइड
AMU में छात्रा से प्रोफेसर ने की गंदी हरकत, PM मोदी से लगाई गुहार, बोली- कर लूंगी सुसाइड

Aligarh Muslim University में प्रोफेसर द्वारा पीएचडी की छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामना आया है. छात्रा ने पीएम मोदी और योगी से न्याय की गुहार लगाई है और न्याय न मिलने पर सुसाइड करने की बात कही है.

AMU में छात्रा से प्रोफेसर ने की गंदी हरकत, PM मोदी से लगाई गुहार, बोली- कर लूंगी सुसाइड

Sexual Harassment News: अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में वाइल्ड लाइफ डिपार्टमेंट के चेयरमैन द्वारा पीएचडी की छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है. प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर छात्रा ने न्याय के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और सीएम योगी से इंसाफ की गुहार लगाई है. पीड़िता की मांग है कि आरोपी चेयरमैन के खिलाफ कठोर से कठोर कार्रवाई की जाए. छात्रा ने कहा कि अगर न्याय नहीं मिला तो वह सुसाइड कर लेगी. पीड़ित छात्रा ने कहा है कि एएमयू में छात्राओं के लिए बनाई गई कमेटी पर उसे विश्वास नहीं है. पीड़िता ने आगे कहा कि AMU में पीएचडी करने वाली हर दूसरी छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ की घटनाएं हो रही है. हालांकि, शर्म की वजह से वह लड़कियां चुप रहती हैं.

