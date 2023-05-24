PM Modi Australia Visit: पीएम मोदी का Anthony Albanese को न्योता, दीवाली का जश्न और World Cup देखने बुलाया
PM Modi In Australia: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथनी अल्बनीज (Anthony Albanese) और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रशंसकों को इस साल के अंत में भारत में क्रिकेट विश्व कप (Cricket World Cup) और दिवाली का समारोह देखने का निमंत्रण दिया है.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Australian PM Anthony Albanese: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हैं. जहां पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) ने अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथनी अल्बनीज के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक की. इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच कई समझौतों (MoU) पर दस्तखत हुए. इस बीच पीएम मोदी ने अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथोनी अल्बनीज को क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारत आने का न्योता भी दिया है. इसी दौरान दोनों नेताओं ने संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रिश्तों की मजबूती पर जोर देते हुए भविष्य के एक्शन प्लान का खुलासा किया है.

