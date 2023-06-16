CM Yogi और ओपी राजभर की काशी में मुलाकात, क्या NDA में शामिल होगी SBSP?
CM Yogi और ओपी राजभर की काशी में मुलाकात, क्या NDA में शामिल होगी SBSP?

2022 का विधानसभा चुनाव सुभासपा ने सपा के साथ मिलकर लड़ा था, लेकिन चुनाव के बाद अखिलेश से राजभर के संबंध ठीक नहीं रहे. बाद में सपा ने चिट्ठी जारी कर सुभासपा से गठबंधन खत्म कर दिया. 

 

Jun 16, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

CM Yogi और ओपी राजभर की काशी में मुलाकात, क्या NDA में शामिल होगी SBSP?

OP Rajbhar Meets CM Yogi: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी (SBSP) के बीच गठबंधन होता नजर आ रहा है. सुभासपा के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने वाराणसी में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की, जिसके बाद कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं दोनों पार्टियों में गठबंधन हो सकता है. ओम प्रकाश राजभर और सीएम योगी की मुलाकात वाराणसी के सर्किट हाउस में हुई. 

