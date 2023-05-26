Kailash Kher Angry: खेलो इंडिया समारोह में सिंगर कैलाश खेर ने खोया आपा, बोले- तमीज सीखो, क्या ऐसा होता है?
Kailash Kher Angry: खेलो इंडिया समारोह में सिंगर कैलाश खेर ने खोया आपा, बोले- तमीज सीखो, क्या ऐसा होता है?

Khelo India Kailash Kher: वायरल वीडियो में कैलाश खेर गुस्से में यह कहते हुए सुनाई दे रहे हैं कि उन्हें एक घंटे तक इंतजार कराया गया. उन्होंने दर्शकों से तमीज सीखने को कहा. उन्होंने कहा, यह कैसा खेलो इंडिया है? क्या ऐसा होता है? यह इस तरह काम नहीं करता है. 

Kailash Kher Angry: खेलो इंडिया समारोह में सिंगर कैलाश खेर ने खोया आपा, बोले- तमीज सीखो, क्या ऐसा होता है?

UP News: देश भर के खिलाड़ियों का मजमा इन दिनों उत्तर प्रदेश में लगा हुआ है. लेकिन उससे पहले उद्घाटन समारोह में एक बड़ा विवाद सामने आया है. राजधानी लखनऊ में खेलो इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स के उद्घाटन समारोह में मशहूर सिंगर कैलाश खेर आपा खो बैठे. उन्होंने लखनऊ के बीबीडी में समारोह के दौरान आयोजकों को जमकर खरी-खरी सुनाई. 

