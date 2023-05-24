एक साथ दो-दो सरकारी नौकरी, शख्स 8 साल तक उठाता रहा मोटी सैलरी; अब ऐसे हुआ खुलासा
एक साथ दो-दो सरकारी नौकरी, शख्स 8 साल तक उठाता रहा मोटी सैलरी; अब ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

Gorakhpur News: गोरखपुर में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां एक शख्स एक साथ दो-दो सरकारी नौकरी कर रहा था और पिछले 8 सालों से दोनों नौकरियों से सैलरी उठा रहा था.

May 24, 2023

एक साथ दो-दो सरकारी नौकरी, शख्स 8 साल तक उठाता रहा मोटी सैलरी; अब ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

Two Govt Job Together: पढ़ाई खत्म करने के बाद ज्यादातर लोगों का सपना सरकारी नौकरी करने का होता है, लेकिन आज के समय में सभी को सरकारी नौकरी (Govt Job) मिलनी मुश्किल है. ऐसे समय में गोरखपुर में एक ऐसा हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां एक शख्स एक साथ दो-दो सरकारी नौकरी कर रहा था और पिछले 8 सालों से दोनों नौकरियों से सैलरी उठा रहा था. गोरखपुर के कैम्पियरगंज क्षेत्र के सोनौरा बुजुर्ग गांव के रहने वाला तारकेश्वर सिंह दिन में बिजली निगम में संविदा पर लाइनमैन की नौकरी करता था, जबकि वह रात में होमगार्ड बन जाता था.

