Weather Update: जून में प्रचंड गर्मी से राहत या हाहाकार? मौसम को लेकर सामने आया सबसे बड़ा पूर्वानुमान
Weather Update: जून में प्रचंड गर्मी से राहत या हाहाकार? मौसम को लेकर सामने आया सबसे बड़ा पूर्वानुमान

Monsoon Forecast 2023 Aaj Ka Mausam Weather News: दक्षिण भारत के द्वार पर मानसून आज से सात जून के बीच कभी भी दस्तक दे सकता है. हालांकि कहा जा रहा है कि अरब सागर में बन रहे चक्रवात में ये फंस सकता है. इसलिए मानसून, यूपी बिहार में 8 दिन की देर से पहुंचने के आसार लगाए जा रहे हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Weather forecast rain thunderstorm 4 June: जून के महीने की शुरुआत भी खुशगवार मौसम से हुई है. मई-जून में 48 डिग्री वाला टॉर्चर से लोग अभी बचे हुए हैं. इसबीच मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने जून को मौसम (June weather) को लेकर बड़ी जानकारी साझा की है. पिछले कुछ दिनों से देश की राजधानी दिल्ली समेत यूपी, हरियाणा, पंजाब और राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में लगातार बारिश और आंधी-तूफान की गतिविधियां देखने को मिल रही हैं, जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आई है. मौसम विभाग ने आज भी गरज, बारिश और बूंदाबांदी का दौर जारी रहने का पुर्वानुमान जताया है.

