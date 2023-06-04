कौन है दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र की ये खूबसूरत रानी? भारत से है खास कनेक्शन
topStories1hindi1724649
Hindi Newsदेश

कौन है दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र की ये खूबसूरत रानी? भारत से है खास कनेक्शन

Bhutan Queen: रविवार को अपनी 33वीं जयंती मनाने वाली भूटान की महारानी जेटसन पेमा वांगचुक का हिमाचल प्रदेश के इस खूबसूरत हिल स्टेशन से गहरा नाता है. दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र की रानी जेटसन पेमा दो साल तक यहां के प्रतिष्ठित लॉरेंस स्कूल की छात्रा रहीं.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

कौन है दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र की ये खूबसूरत रानी? भारत से है खास कनेक्शन

Bhutan Queen: रविवार को अपनी 33वीं जयंती मनाने वाली भूटान की महारानी जेटसन पेमा वांगचुक का हिमाचल प्रदेश के इस खूबसूरत हिल स्टेशन से गहरा नाता है. दुनिया की सबसे कम उम्र की रानी जेटसन पेमा दो साल तक यहां के प्रतिष्ठित लॉरेंस स्कूल की छात्रा रहीं. उस समय कोई नहीं जानता था कि लंबी, दुबली-पतली लड़की एक दिन भूटान के राजा से शादी करेगी. 2011 में, भूटान के राजा जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक ने घोषणा की थी कि वह कसौली के पास 176 वर्षीय प्रतिष्ठित सह-शैक्षिक आवासीय लॉरेंस स्कूल के पूर्व छात्र जेटसन पेमा से शादी करेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Dnipro city
Ukraine war: रूसी हमले से दहला निप्रो शहर, दो साल की बच्ची की मौत, 22 घायल