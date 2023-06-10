GK Quiz: कुआं आखिर गोल ही क्यों होता है? जान लीजिए इसके पीछे की साइंस
Science News: कुआं (Well) गोल क्यों होता है? इसका जवाब साइंस में है. घर में ज्यादातर बर्तन भी आपको गोल दिखाई देते होंगे. आइए इन सबके पीछे का कारण जानते हैं. ऐसा क्यों होता है?

Well Round Shape Science: क्या कभी आपने इस बात पर ध्यान दिया है कि जिस कुएं (Well) से पानी निकाला जाता है वो आखिर गोल ही क्यों होता है? कुआं त्रिकोणीय (Triangle), चौकोर (Square), या पांच भुजाओं वाला या षट्कोण (Hexagon) भी तो हो सकता है. लेकिन ऐसा क्यों नहीं होता है. इसका कारण क्या है? जान लीजिए कुएं का आकार गोल होने के पीछे विज्ञान (Science) है. कुआं ज्यादा दिन रहे, इस वजह से उसे गोल बनाया जाता है. ध्यान रहे कि कुएं काफी पुराने समय से बनाए जा रहे हैं और तभी से ही कुएं को बनाते समय उसका आकार गोल रहे इसका ध्यान रखा जा रहा है. आप जब भी देखेंगे अधिकतर कुएं आपको गोल ही मिलेंगे. आइए कुएं के गोल शेप और इसको बनाते वक्त बरती जाने वाली बाकी सावधानियों के बारे में जानते हैं.

