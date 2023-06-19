Vande Bharat: हर रूट पर अलग-अलग स्पीड से क्यों दौड़ती है वंदे भारत ट्रेन, इसी ट्रैक पर पकड़ती है रफ्तार
Vande Bharat: हर रूट पर अलग-अलग स्पीड से क्यों दौड़ती है वंदे भारत ट्रेन, इसी ट्रैक पर पकड़ती है रफ्तार

Vande Bharat Fare: दिल्ली-अजमेर रूट पर सरकार 180 किमी प्रति घंटा की स्पीड से वंदे भारत ट्रेन दौड़ाने की योजना बना रही है. फिलहाल यही ऐसा रूट है, जिस पर वंदे भारत 160 किमी प्रति घंटे की स्पीड से दौड़ती है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Vande Bharat: हर रूट पर अलग-अलग स्पीड से क्यों दौड़ती है वंदे भारत ट्रेन, इसी ट्रैक पर पकड़ती है रफ्तार

Vande Bharat Speed: वंदे भारत का नाम तो रेलवे से यात्रा करने वाले हर शख्स ने सुना होगा. कई लोगों ने इसमें यात्रा भी की होगी. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी गौर किया कि हर रूट पर वंदे भारत की स्पीड अलग-अलग होती है. यूं तो वंदे भारत की स्पीड लिमिट 160 किमी प्रति घंटा तय की गई है. लेकिन ट्रेन की हर रूट पर स्पीड अलग-अलग होती है. लेकिन ऐसा क्यों है, चलिए आपको बताते हैं.

