स्वदेश के शाहरुख जैसी है IPS अनुकृति की कहानी, किया ऐसा काम कि जानकर आप भी कहेंगे- वाह...
स्वदेश के शाहरुख जैसी है IPS अनुकृति की कहानी, किया ऐसा काम कि जानकर आप भी कहेंगे- वाह...

घर में आई बिजली की चमक से खिलखिलाते चेहरों का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफें बटोर रहा है. अब सवाल है कि ऐसा क्या किया कि अचानक आईपीएस अनुकृति शर्मा सुर्खियों में आ गईं और उनकी तुलना स्वदेश के शाहरुख से होने लगी.

Jun 27, 2023

स्वदेश के शाहरुख जैसी है IPS अनुकृति की कहानी, किया ऐसा काम कि जानकर आप भी कहेंगे- वाह...

बॉलीवुड फिल्म स्वदेश में शाहरुख खान नासा में काम कर रहे होते हैं और वो जब भारत लौटते हैं तो यहां के गांव की समस्याओं में इतने खो जाते हैं कि वापस जाना भूल जाते हैं. वो कोशिश करते हैं और अंधेरे में डूबे गांव में रोशनी ले आते हैं. इससे पूरा गांव खुशी से झूम उठता है. कुछ ऐसी ही एक कहानी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है.

