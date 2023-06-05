Yogi Adityanath ने क्यों छोड़ा था अपना घर? मां को लगा जा रहे नौकरी करने, लेकिन ये थी असली वजह
topStories1hindi1724915
Hindi Newsदेश

Yogi Adityanath ने क्यों छोड़ा था अपना घर? मां को लगा जा रहे नौकरी करने, लेकिन ये थी असली वजह

Yogi Adityanath's Birthday: योगी आदित्यनाथ (Yogi Adityanath) आज 51 साल के हो गए हैं. क्या आप जानते हैं कि उनके संन्यास लेने की कहानी क्या है? महंत अवैद्यनाथ से उनकी पहली मुलाकात कैसे हुई थी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Trending Photos

Yogi Adityanath ने क्यों छोड़ा था अपना घर? मां को लगा जा रहे नौकरी करने, लेकिन ये थी असली वजह

Yogi Adityanath Story: आज 5 जून को यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का जन्मदिन (Yogi Adityanath's Birthday) है. हालांकि, संन्यास लेने के बाद से ही योगी आदित्यनाथ अपना जन्मदिन नहीं मनाते हैं. इसके बावजूद सोशल मीडिया पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा हुआ है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता योगी आदित्यनाथ के संन्यास लेने की कहानी क्या है? वह गोरखपुर मठ के महंत अवैद्यनाथ के संपर्क में कैसे आए और उन्होंने सांसारिक दुनिया छोड़कर संन्यास लेने का फैसला क्यों और किससे प्रभावित होकर लिया? योगी आदित्यनाथ जब घर से निकले थे तो उनकी मां ने क्या सोचा था. आइए योगी आदित्यनाथ के जन्मदिन पर उनके जीवन से जुड़ी इस पूरी कहानी के बारे में जानते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके