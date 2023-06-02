High Cholesterol और Diabetes का दुश्मन है ये बीज, आसानी से कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल
High Cholesterol और Diabetes का दुश्मन है ये बीज, आसानी से कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

 कोलेस्ट्रॉल का बढ़ना कई गंभीर बीमारियों की वजह बन सकता है, इसमें डायबिटीज और हार्ट डिजीज शामिल है जो लॉन्ग टर्म में जानलेवा भी साबित हो सकता है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि आप ऑयली और स्वीट फूड को छोड़कर हेल्दी डाइट को रूटीन में शामिल कर लें.

Jun 02, 2023

High Cholesterol और Diabetes का दुश्मन है ये बीज, आसानी से कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Coriander Seeds To Reduce High Cholesterol: कोलेस्ट्रॉल का बढ़ना कई गंभीर बीमारियों की वजह बन सकता है, इसमें डायबिटीज और हार्ट डिजीज शामिल है जो लॉन्ग टर्म में जानलेवा भी साबित हो सकता है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि आप ऑयली और स्वीट फूड को छोड़कर हेल्दी डाइट को रूटीन में शामिल कर लें. इससे एलडीएल (LDL) यानी बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल (Bad Cholesterol) का लेवल कम हो जाता है. मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि अगर हम धनिया के बीजों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे तो एलडीएल को घटाया जा सकता है

