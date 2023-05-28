Cracked Heels: फटी एड़ियों की वजह से होने लगा तेज दर्द, कहीं इन Vitamin की कमी तो नहीं?
Cracked Heels: फटी एड़ियों की वजह से होने लगा तेज दर्द, कहीं इन Vitamin की कमी तो नहीं?

Vitamin Deficiency: विटामिंस को हमारे शरीर के लिए बेहद जरूरी न्यूट्रिएंट्स की लिस्ट में शामिल किया जाता है, अगर इसकी कमी हो जाए तो स्किन पर काफी बुरा असर पड़ता है.

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Cracked Heels Problem: फटी एड़ियों की वजह से पैरों की खूबसूरती पूरी तरह बिगड़ जाती है, फिर लोग ऐसे फुटवियर पहनने को मजबूर हो जाते हैं जिससे उनकी एड़िया न नजर आएं. हील क्रैक होने के पीछे कई कारण हो सकते हैं, आमतौर पर खराब स्किन, गंदगी, सर्दियों में स्किन की ड्राइनेस जिम्मेदार होते है. लेकिन कई लोग इस बात से अंजान हैं कि आपका न्यूट्रीशन भी इसके पीछे जिम्मेदार हो सकता है, जिनमें विटामिंस की कमी हॉर्मोनल डिसबैलेंस भी शामिल है. आइए जानते हैं कि वो कौन-कौन से विटामिंस है जिनकी कमी से एड़ियां फटने लगती है.

